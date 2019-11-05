Persons of interest sought after couple found dead in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they have identified two people of interest who might have come in contact with a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.

The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it is looking to interview a man and woman, and it released a surveillance photo of the pair crossing the border into Mexico in a car.

District Attorney John Hubert says while authorities know the two might have had contact with 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler, they have no indication as to their role at this point.

Officials on Friday said the Butlers’ deaths are being investigated as homicides. Their bodies were found last week in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, Texas.

