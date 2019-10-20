Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral: ‘Can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?’

A viral Facebook post gives a behind the scenes look at a dedicated labor and delivery nurse who puts in long hours at work and appears to be emotional after a “particularly hard day” at work.

Laura Mcintyre, of Texas, posted a photo of her sister, Caty, sitting in a chair, rubbing her eyes.

“This pic is from a night back in july where she came to my house after a particularly hard day. she delivered a stillborn. have you guys ever really thought about what a labor & delivery nurse sees? they see great joy in smooth deliveries & healthy moms & babies. they see panic & anxiety when a new mom is scared. they see fear when a stat c-section is called. they see peace when the mom has support from her family – bc not all new moms do. they see teenagers giving birth. they see an addicted mom give birth to a baby who is withdrawing. they see cps come. they see funeral homes come. did you know that they have to make arrangements for the funeral home to come pick up the baby? i didn’t either.”

Laura Mcintyre

she's gonna kill me for this pic, but can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?•caty just wrapped up her fourth…

Posted by Laura McIntyre on Thursday, October 10, 2019

The post reminds others to appreciate the long hours nurses put in and the hard work that nurses do every day.

“Caty just wrapped up her fourth shift in a row. that’s around 53+ hours in four days. that’s not including the 1.5 hours she’s in the car each day. she usually doesn’t get a chance to eat lunch or even drink much water. (& she has to dress like a blueberry.. i mean, come on). she is so good at what she does that she often forgets how to take care of herself while she’s taking care of her patients,” Mcintyre wrote on Facebook.

Mcintyre ends the post thanking not only her sister and but all nurses.

“Caty (& all other nurses) – you are SPECIAL. you bless your patients & their families more than you will ever know. thank you for all that you do. 💛✨”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

