PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport during travel ban

CHICAGO (WGN) — The travel ban in the United States has caused massive lines Saturday at O’Hare airport.

Multiple passengers flying back have shared photos with WGN showing massive crowds of people waiting to be screened.

The European travel ban went into effect at midnight on Friday.

President Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 spread.

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after an additional 20 were announced on Saturday.

Video del Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois no tienen fila para personas con impedimentos y el Enhanced screening, es solo llenar un papel con tu historial de viaje depende de lo que contestes te verifican la temperatura @cheboricua @jayfonsecapr pic.twitter.com/I3s4RHnXXK — junny (@b_blackei) March 14, 2020

Late Saturday, airport officials released a statement saying, “customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience.”