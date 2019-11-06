Police defend use of taser on man holding baby

ARIZONA (NBC News) — Newly released body camera footage shows Tempe, Arizona police officers tasing a domestic violence suspect while he holds his 1-year-old child.

The body cam video posted to YouTube does not come from Tempe Police directly, but the department confirmed the incident through a statement.

According to police, on June 15, police responded to a call for a domestic violence incident involving Ivaughn Oakry.

Oakry became verbally combative with officers inside the home, according to police.

“During this time, Oakry committed endangerment by picking up his one-year-old child who walked up to him and refused to put the child down,” Tempe PD says in a statement.

Officers are heard on the body cam video asking Oakry to put down his child before they tase him.

The family is demanding the officers involved be fired.

