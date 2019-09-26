Police department Tesla runs out of battery during California chase

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Fremont Police Department via CNN

FREMONT, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A Tesla police cruiser quit on officers in Fremont, California at the worst possible time.

The electric car ran out of battery in the middle of a high-speed pursuit.

A spokeswoman said an officer was chasing a suspect connected to a crime in Santa Clara on Friday. But the car, a 2014 Tesla Model S 85, ran out of juice.

Other police cars took over the pursuit, but officers later called it off because it was deemed unsafe.

The suspect’s car was later found abandoned.

The police spokeswoman said the Tesla’s battery was at least half-full at the beginning of the shift, which is in line with general guidelines.

Police said the incident didn’t change how they feel about the car, which is being tested as part of a pilot program.

