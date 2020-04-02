Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Southern California officers searching a stolen SUV found 192 rolls of toilet paper, according to a Beverly Hills Police Dept. social media post Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic-buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide.

It’s not yet clear if the toilet paper, which appears to have been made by Imperial – a company that supplies office buildings and other large facilities – was stolen or not. Police arrested the driver on unrelated charges, an official told the Los Angeles Times.

“Gives ‘They saw me rollin’ … ‘ a new meaning,” Beverly Hills police joked on Twitter.

Toilet paper has been in such high demand that municipalities across the country have had to warn people not to use substitutes like “flushable” wipes that can clog pipes, or even shredded T-shirts.