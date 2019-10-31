Police: Florida engineer faked college degree

(WFLA) A former engineer for the City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application.

According to the city, John Bretz served as a city engineer for Lakeland Electric since 2012.

He resigned October 8th after it came out during a licensing verification for a promotion that he falsified his engineering degree from Southern Illinois University.

The fake transcript showed he received a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1990 and was used to gain a Florida professional engineering license, according to the city.

Bretz is also accused of sending an email pretending to be Mayor Bill Mutz confirming his credentials, as well as sending a package of transcripts to the company verifying his credentials and pretending it was from Southern Illinois University.

Read more here.