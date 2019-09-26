Police: Grandview Heights man assaulted officer with spiked baseball bat

National News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights have charged a man with assault on an officer after they say he used a baseball bat altered with screws and nails to break an officer’s hand.  

According to the Grandview Heights Division of Police, on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Glenn Avenue for a disturbance. 

Police say they were advised that the suspect, Grant A. Metters, 56, had an outstanding arrest warrant for a traffic offense.  

As the officers were attempting to have Metters exit the residence, he kicked and broke glass from his front door out towards the officers standing on the porch.  

During the incident, at least one officer deployed pepper spray.  

According to police, Metters then swung a baseball bat that had been altered with nails and screws, breaking an officer’s hand and causing a puncture wound.  

Metters was arrested and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"

Deaf employee gets promotion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deaf employee gets promotion"

golden coffin

Thumbnail for the video titled "golden coffin"

Delta ammends support, service animal policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta ammends support, service animal policy"

Fall wine fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall wine fest"

kemp-monroe traffic alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "kemp-monroe traffic alert"

Phased in new female dorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phased in new female dorms"

Fake FedEx roberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake FedEx roberry"

Birthdays 9-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-26-19"

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News