Police K9 stabbed

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (NBC News) — A Las Vegas police K9 is recovering after he was stabbed several times during the capture of a suspect.

Joseph Arquilla, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested for mistreating a police animal and resisting a public officer.

Hunter was rushed into surgery Saturday morning following a barricade in which Arquilla refused to come out a house in the southeast valley.

On Monday, officers say that Hunter is “doing extremely well.”

“The fact that he’s making a full recovery, I think, for myself and for the rest of the team, we’re delighted to see that,” Dr. Marc O’Griofa said.

O’Griofa is a volunteer tactical physician for LVMPD. When SWAT or SART gets deployed, it’s standard practice for a tactical physician, such as O’Griofa, to be on the scene as well.

“We’re fully integrated into that team for specifically this circumstance that if we have a downed officer, and that could be K9 or could be a human officer, that we are there in a position to be able to provide life-saving treatment,” he said. “We got him away, we managed to employ life-saving treatment there on scene, which is one of the reasons why we’re there.”

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."

Vernon College job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College job fair"

Furnace heating tips and safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace heating tips and safety"

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing"

WF man dead after fatal wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man dead after fatal wreck"

Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide"

Recall: Xanax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recall: Xanax"

What The Tech: Apple card review

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Apple card review"

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"