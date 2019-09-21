Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in shooting at San Jose State University

by: Kayla Galloway

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police released photos Friday night of a person of interest in connection to Thursday night’s shooting that damaged a library and parking garage at San Jose State University.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of East Fernando Street.

The shooter fired multiple rounds in several directions, police say, hitting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library and a parking structure.

Person of interest, per SJPD

No one was injured.

Police believe the person of interest was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Investigators do not know if the person is responsible for the shooting.

The person of interest is described as a white man in his 20s, wearing a blue medical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, possibly Nike shoes and blue and gray backpack.

Those with information are asked to contact San Jose Police at (408) 464-8379 or by email at 4186@sanjoseca.gov.

