Police officer discovers improvised explosive device inside a pickup truck

(KVOA/NBC News) — Several Tucson, Arizona businesses were evacuated Saturday after a police officer discovered an improvised explosive device inside a pickup truck during a routine traffic stop.

The truck was in a supermarket parking lot at the time.

The driver was detained without incident, but a passenger fought with the officer and tried to escape before being detained. Police found a firearm and methamphetamines on the passenger.

So far no charges have been filed in connection with the explosive device.

