Police partner with Ring

NASSAU COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Nassau county police announced a new partnership with Ring and its free Neighbors app to help reduce neighborhood crime by using video footage from smart doorbells.

Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Department Commissioner said, “we’re going to be able to go out there and get that video at the push of a button instead of going out and canvassing neighborhoods. And then once that video comes back to us we’ll quickly analyze it, shutting down these crime sprees.”

When crimes like vandalism or stolen packages are reported to police, detectives are now able to reach out to representatives from Ring who then contact users in a particular area.

Ryder said, “all they have to do is push the button yes or no. If they say yes, then Ring will pull the video down and send it to the detective who’s handling that case in the Intel center where it is more secured and shared properly when needed.”

Police say there’s an increase in the number of porch pirates around this time of year. Signing for your shipments or choosing a delivery time when you’re home helps prevent theft in the first place.

Residents interviewed on the street said: “we wanna make sure we catch people trying to steal stuff from us.”

“I’ve had stuff stolen off my front steps. I wish I had the Ring so I knew who did it .”

“Anything to help the police solve problems.”

“It’s smart, I mean, why wouldn’t you?”

But Susan Gottehrer with the Nassau County Civil Liberties Union questions technology accuracy and privacy. Especially if police have access to the neighbor sharing app.

Gottehrer said, “there’s a possibility of facial recognition technology being introduced into the system which has been known to misidentify women, children, and people of color, um., which then feeds into racial profiling.”

Nassau county police insist any and all information remains private and it’s up to each individual whether or not they want to share relevant videos or opt-out of future requests.

As for Suffolk County, its police department is in the process of implementing the same collaboration.