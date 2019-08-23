Police say in-car cameras are beneficial

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fairfield police department is touting the benefits of having a built-in camera system in your car after using one to identify a suspect in a smash and grab car break-in in California.



Max Resnik has more on how the technology works.

Shattered glass dots the seat and floor of steve Widick’s brand new tesla, remnants of last night’s break-in while he was picking up dinner.



Steve Widick and tesla owner said “I was standing in line and I got the notification on my phone that sentry mode had been activated. And then right after that, I got the alarm had been activated so I left the line, came out looked, and the window was smashed and my laptop was gone.”



That moment captured on the tesla’s built-in camera system.

“Apparently they did not know that they would be recorded if they broke into this car,” Widick said.



Nor did this pair realize they’d be caught on camera casing the car for more than two minutes. The video was clear enough to capture the license plate on the SUV they were driving.



Steve Widick said “I was surprised at how brazen they were in the middle of the day. Coming out and you know doing this stuff.”



It also clearly records each of their faces. Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said, “we were able to put a video and still images out to other partners of ours.”

Jacobsen also said those partners identified this man as 24-year-old Alvin Lovett from the bay area.



“He is the one that we have probable cause to arrest this time and then he also has warrants for his arrest from other jurisdictions in the area. And one of those has been mentioned to be a weapons charge. So we’d ask the public not to contact him if they do see him,” said Jacobsen.



Police say these smash and grabs aren’t uncommon, typically committed by people roaming the I80 corridors that get off on the off-ramps.



“They will look for vehicles of opportunity that have items in plain view. They’ll break the window to grab it and they’re gone,” said Jacobsen.



Now the work to track down this man and identify the one seen smashing the window and grabbing the laptop, someone Widick thinks could also be identified through his fingerprints.



I did see in the video that it looked like the guy put his hand on the edge of the door,” said Widick.



Police say in-car cameras whether in a tesla or as an add on in any car could be the difference in whether police can track down a suspect and your stuff.