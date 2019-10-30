Police search for shooting suspect who may be walking around with rifle

SAN ANTONIO (NBC News) — Police are actively searching for a shooting suspect that was seen walking through a Northeast Side neighborhood with a rifle.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Spring Creek Forest subdivision on the 5900 block of Spring Cluster.

Police said a man was shot in the leg during a disturbance, and that they got calls for a man walking around the neighborhood with a rifle.

Residents told police that they are familiar with the suspect, who they say has had prior incidents with neighbors and family members. It is unknown if he is still in the neighborhood or if he fled the area.