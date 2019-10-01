(CNN) — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins on October 1, the Albuquerque Police Department is showing its support by painting a new patrol car bright pink – the official color of breast cancer awareness.

For the entire month, the eye-catching vehicle will cruise the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico to raise awareness.

“Our mission with the car is to create breast cancer awareness, and acknowledge the fight against all cancer,” Albuquerque police said in a Facebook post.

The car recently appeared at a Care4Cancer Car Show to raise funds.”The pink car shows APD’s support and solidarity throughout the community, as everyone has been affected in some way by cancer,” the department said in the Facebook post.

Police stations across the nation are embracing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A number of other cities also have pink police vehicles patrolling their streets, including El Segundo, California and Novi, Michigan.

Tomorrow we are kicking off the Pink Car Signing fundraiser benefiting the Believe in Miracles Fund at @Ascension_MI! Join us throughout October and sign the car! #NoviPD pic.twitter.com/bNNKndAXWp — Novi Police Department (@novipolice) September 30, 2019

Some stations have adopted pink badges for the month of October as part of the Pink Patch Project, a fundraising and awareness-building campaign carried out by public safety agencies worldwide.

During the month of October keep an eye out for your Officers' wearing Pink ESPD patches! October is breast cancer awareness month and we are participating in the @PinkPatchPrjct to raise awareness and money to assist with treatment and research. https://t.co/KXi9UJZN04 pic.twitter.com/MlqivUyOPu — El Segundo Police (@elsegundopd) September 30, 2019

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the United States, regardless of race or ethnicity. In the US, 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. An estimated 41,760 women in the US will die from it this year.