(NEXSTAR) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 12. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million as of Tuesday morning.

Two tickets in the Monday drawing, sold in California and Iowa, matched all five white balls. The ticket in California won a $1 million prize, while the ticket in Iowa jumped to $2 million when the player added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar. There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The current jackpot has been growing since mid-April when someone in Ohio won the $252.6 million prize. Monday was the 35th consecutive drawing in this jackpot series.

Should there be a winner from Wednesday’s drawing, the jackpot will rank as the seventh-largest in game history, coming in just behind a $687.8 million grand prize won in 2018. There were two winning tickets for that jackpot, one in New York and the other in Iowa.

Despite its record size, the current Powerball jackpot is only the second-largest of 2023. In February, a Washington woman won a jackpot worth $754.6 million, the fifth-largest in Powerball history. She opted for the cash option, taking home roughly $407.2 million.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history:

$2.04 billion: Nov. 7, 2022 (California) $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (California, Florida, Tennessee) $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (Wisconsin) $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 (Massachusetts) $754.6 million: Feb. 6, 2023 (Washington) $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 (Maryland) $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 (California) $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (Iowa, New York) $680.8 million (estimated ahead of Monday’s drawing) $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (California, Wisconsin)

If you match all six winning numbers, you’ll be able to receive your payout either as a $725 million annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump cash sum estimated at $366.2 million.

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have a much smaller prize to cash in. About one in 29 entries win some piece of the prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.