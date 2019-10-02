Preparing for flu season

(KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year when the sniffling, coughing, just-feeling-under-the-weather pandemic seems to hit people hard.

Dr. William Schaffner, Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, says “it’s time once again, we need to talk about the single most important thing we need to do. All of us. Each year. Get an annual flu vaccination.”

Influenza is a respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs.

Symptoms can be similar to a cold, but come rapidly and include fever, muscle or body aches, sore throat, and coughing.

Infections can be mild to severe and in some cases fatal.

Young children, pregnant women, those with chronic medical conditions and people over 65 are most at risk of developing flu-related complications.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated each year, and preferably by the end of October.

For this flu season, a few changes have been made to the vaccine. It is being updated to better match viruses that are expected to be strong this year. Most notably, it will be formulated to attack four different viruses.