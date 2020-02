WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Congress acquitted President Donald Trump of both articles of impeachment.

Trump was impeached on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power on Dec. 18, 2019, and was acquitted of the charges on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

The votes broke down 52 to 48 on Article 1 of the impeachment, abuse of power. For Article 2 of the impeachment, obstruction of Congress came down to a 53 to 47.