President Trump addresses troops on Christmas Eve

FLORIDA (KFDX/KJTL) — President Trump addressed troops on Christmas Eve. The president took the time to talk about all of the accomplishments of the armed forces from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The president finished his remarks thanking the troops, and telling them they can look forward to a big raise starting in January.



President Trump said, “this Christmas, I hope every member of our military will feel the overwhelming love and gratitude of our nation for your faithful service. Starting January 1, you’ll be getting your largest pay raise in more than a decade. You don’t have to take it. If you want you can turn it back into the government. But we got you a good pay raise last year. We’re going to get you an even better pay raise this year. It will be largest in over a decade, and you’ve very much earned it. And don’t worry, I’m only kidding when I say turn it back because the press will cover that. They’ll say he wants them to turn the pay raise back. No, I got it for you. Keep it.”

The president also took some time to lash out at Democrats in the house over the impeachment articles, calling the process unfair, while insisting he and the administration did nothing wrong.