President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took part in remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon

(NBC NEWS) — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took part in a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon. They first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, and held a moment of silence.

The President made brief remarks, praising members of the military, calling them guardians of our country.

Mr. Trump also told family members of 9-11 victims that he and the First Lady share in their grief, and that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

President Trump: “Today our nation honors and mourns the nearly 3,000 lives that were stolen from us on September 11th, 2001. On these grounds, 184 people were murdered when Al-Qaeda terrorists overtook American Airlines flight 77 and crashed it into the Pentagon.”

“For the families who join us this is your anniversary of personal and permanent loss.”

“To each of you, the First Lady and I are united with you in grief. We come here with the knowledge that we cannot erase the pain or reverse the evil of that dark and wretched day. But we offer you all that we have. Our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion and our eternal pledge that your loved ones will never ever be forgotten.”

“Today and every day we pledge to honor our history, to treasure our liberty, to uplift our communities, to live up to our values, to prove worthy of our heroes and above all… stronger than ever… to never ever forget.”