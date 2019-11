WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — President Trump honored the dog that took part in the raid that ended the life of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Monday.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence congratulated Conan the dog at an award ceremony at the White House.

Trump introduced Conan as the world’s most famous dog and awarded him a medal and plaque.

Conan was slightly injured in the operation but has since recovered.