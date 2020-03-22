1  of  2
President Trump: Mobile hospitals headed to three states hit hard by COVID-19

National News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump is also revealing for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment sent to the hard-hit states by the federal government. It comes as state and local leaders have appealed on the federal government to provide far more, and as Trump has held off on using his fully authorities under the Defense Production Act to marshal the private sector’s capabilities.

Trump said it’s up to states to try to get the materials first. He says: “We’re sort of a backup for states.”

Trump said he’s also giving governors in those three states in calling up their national guard, keeping it under local control but providing federal funding.

