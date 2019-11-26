President Trump to pardon turkeys, Bread and Butter

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — You won’t find “Bread” and “Butter” on the Thanksgiving table this Thursday. That’s because these two gobblers get a presidential pass.

President Trump on Tuesday will pardon two turkeys at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving, a decades-long tradition in which the president uses the power of the office to keep a pair of the meaty birds off holiday tables.

“Bread” and “Butter”, are currently enjoying the sweet life in a suite at Washington, DC’s Intercontinental Hotel.

Resting up for their close-ups Tuesday, when the president pardons them at the White House. A day that’s taken weeks of preparation on their North Carolina farm.

Bread and Butter, two male turkeys from North Carolina are set to be pardoned during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. at 11 a.m. EST, as the two vie for the title of “National Thanksgiving Turkey.”

North Carolina turkey grower, Wellie Jackson said, “it’s been a great honor and a lot of fun. We got to, they’re just normal butterball turkeys but they’ve been media-trained and they’ve been used to lights and I got to spend a lot of time with trying to train them for lights, loud noises, people asking, people looking at them.”

“Bread” and “Butter” will live out the rest of their days at Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest”.