1  of  5
Breaking News
Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are set to hold a briefing Thursday on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the U.S. has reported over 16,000 deaths related to coronavirus, and over 450,000 confirmed cases. In New York state, they reported a record increase in coronavirus deaths for a third consecutive day with 799, raising the total above 7,000.

Peaks in the death toll and the demand for hospital resources are expected in the coming days, CNN reports.

Thursday morning, the latest numbers on unemployment were released, with 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week.

Modeling from the University of Washington suggests a peak in the U.S. daily death toll this Sunday, at 2,212 deaths from COVID-19 on Easter Sunday. That model accounts for social distancing in its projections, with a total death count projection just over 60,000.

The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this story

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News