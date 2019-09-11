Priest tackles purse snatcher

KENTUCKY (NBC News) — A would-be thief is facing charges after he was chased down and tackled by a priest in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Police say 56-year-old Jeffrey Woods slipped into the parish hall at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and stole a parishioner’s purse.

Father Jean Rene Kalombo says he saw it happen and decided to chase after the suspect.

“He kept walking and running, and sometimes I walked and sometimes I run after him,” said Father Kalombo.

The persistent priest did not let up.

He eventually caught Woods more than a mile away.

