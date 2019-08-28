Purdue Pharma settlement

(KFDX/KJTL) — Purdue Pharma is in talks to settle over two-thousand opioid-related lawsuits.

The company which makes oxycontin will reportedly offer billions of dollars for its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

Part of the deal would also allow Purdue pharma to restructure by filing for bankruptcy.

A federal trial involving thousands of cities is still set to begin October 21, until a settlement is finalized.

Purdue pharma is accused of a big marketing effort that persuaded doctors to prescribe oxycontin.

The CDC estimates more than 400-thousand people have died from opioid abuse since 1999.