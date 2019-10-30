Purr-fect Pairing: Kids read to cats

Breaking News
MINNESOTA (NBC News) — Samantha Sebok, used to feel self-conscious when reading aloud in class.

The seventh-grader at John Glenn Middle School in Maplewood, Minnesota says she always thought she was horrible at it.

But in May 2018, Sebok started going to Caring for Cats, an all-volunteer, no-kill shelter in North St. Paul.

“I hated reading out loud so I didn’t want to go and after that one day… I loved it,” Sebok recalls.

What she loved about it, is that she wasn’t just reading aloud. She was reading to cats.

“Coming here definitely got me back into reading,” Sebok says.

Caring for Cats runs a popular program called Cat Tales: Kids Reading to Cats. Kids 6-13 years old stop by the shelter with a parent and read to cats every other Sunday during half-hour appointments.

Read more here.

