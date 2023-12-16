WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Quaker Oats Company is recalling of some granola bars and cereals due to a possible salmonella contamination.

You can view the entire list below, or click here for the information from Quaker Oats.

According to the recall, the products were sold throughout all U.S. states, in addition to areas of Puerto Rico. Customers who have these items should dispose of them immediately and visit quakergranolarecall.com for information and/or reimbursement.

According to the FDA, people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare instances, salmonella infection can result in bloodstream contamination — producing more severe illnesses, including arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Quaker says it has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall at this time.

Recalled products:

Product descriptionSizeUPCBest before
Granola bars
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip5-count
7.4 oz		30000314074Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
1-count
1.48 oz

10-count
14.8 oz		30000004081
(Bar)

30000315651
(Caddy)

30000315658
(case)		Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip5-count
7.4 oz		30000316856Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
1-count
1.48 oz

10-count
14.8 oz		30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)		Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Big Chewy Bars variety pack36-count
53.3 oz		30000567609Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack14-count 13 oz30000576533Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
58.6 oz		30000562468Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip8-count
6.7 oz		30000311820Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000450178Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
30-count
25.2 oz		30000573402Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
36-count
30.2 oz		30000566237Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000563045Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
1-count
0.84 oz

440-count
369.6 oz		03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)		Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough8-count
6.7 oz		30000576519Best Before date of Sept. 1, 24 and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis28-count
13.8 oz		3000057787Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis28-count
13.8 oz		30000312575Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
40-count
19.6 oz		30000571231Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis28-count
13.8 oz		30000569504Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis28-count
13.8 oz		30000311639Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk8-count
6.7 oz		30000311868Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk1-count
1.41 oz		30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)		Best Before date of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip8-count
6.7 oz		30000311752Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000571682Best Before date of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000565506Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream		1-count
1.38 oz		30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)		Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
8-count
6.7 oz		30000311875Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip		8-count
6.7 oz		30000311769Best Before of Jun. 3, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
variety		8-count
6.7 oz		30000311943Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000450109Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000564998Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
60-count
50.4 oz		30000575185Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin8-count
6.7 oz		30000311806Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000568798Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
1-count
0.84 oz

440-count
369.6 oz		03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)		Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip8-count
6.7 oz		30000311844Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000567265Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000565513Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
1-count
0.84oz

440-count
369.6 oz		03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)		Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores1-count
0.84oz		03076806
(Bar)		Best Before August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
8-count
6.7 oz		30000311813Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000573174Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000568804Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack8-count
6.7 oz		30000311882Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
14-count
11.8 oz		30000575284Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
18-count
15.1 oz		30000451304Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
30-count
25.2 oz		30000573419Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
36-count
30.2 oz		30000566244Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
48-count
40.3 oz		30000317709Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000562093Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000565520Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
58-count
48.7 oz		30000577257Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
60-count
50.4 oz		30000577349Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip6-count
6.5 oz		30000312698Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
14-count
15.3 oz		30000450529Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
24-count
26.2 oz		30000576809Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
30-count
32.7 oz		30000569061Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
34-count
37.1 oz		30000311653Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter6-count
6.3 oz		30000312711Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
14-count
14.7 oz		30000311332Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Dipps variety pack14-count 15 oz30000567272Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
48-count
51.6 oz		30000574836Best Before of Oct. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast12-count
8.9 oz		30000572733Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores12-count
8.9 oz		30000572757Best Before of August 2, 2024, and any earlier date
Granola cereal
Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal17 oz30000575758Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal17 oz30000575765Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal2-pack
48.2 oz		30000573488Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal24.1 oz30000572429Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal24.1 oz30000572436Best Before of June 3, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal2-pack
48.2 oz		30000577721Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal69 oz30000436073Best Before of Sept. 1, 2024, and any earlier date
Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almonds Flavor18 oz30000571627Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date
2-pack
36 oz		30000577783Best Before of Jan. 9, 2024, and any earlier date
Granola bars included in the following snack boxes
Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix20-count box, 378 oz30000577325June 3, 2024 and any earlier date
Quaker On The Go Snack Mix20-count box, 344 oz30000577318June 3, 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snacks variety pack with Quaker Chewy20-count
17.42 oz (493.8g)		28400715607Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack40-count
36.94 oz		28400697965Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack40-count 36.205
oz		28400714259Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack40-count
40.62 oz		28400713375Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack40-count
35.58 oz		28400714273Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack40-count
33.94 oz		28400698009Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack40-count
41.56 oz		28400713368Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date
Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of chips, cookies, crackers, and more40-count
50.89 oz		28400734868Best Before of March 12, 2024, and any earlier date

You can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 for more information or product reimbursement.