Quincy Buckner charged with violating his probation

(KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given probation for a murder charge in 2010 will be back in court today to find out whether he will be serving prison time.

This is the third time Quincy Buckner has been charged with violating his probation.

On April 29, he was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence when police responded to a report of shots fired on Blonde.

Buckner and Randy Skyler were charged with murder in the July 2007 shooting death of Christian Gallegos on Lansing street.

Skyler received a 20-year sentence, while Buckner pleaded down to a lesser charge of deadly conduct.

The last time his probation was revoked was in 2015. In 2012, prosecutors filed to have Buckner’s probation revoked after he was involved in an assault.