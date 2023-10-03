(WHTM) — Several thousand Spectra-brand air fryers are being recalled over concerns of fire and burn hazards.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reports about 6,400 Spectra air fryers are impacted by the recall after reports of the items overheating.

The recalled Secura air fryers feature: model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901 and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

The recalled air fryers are black with silver accents and “Secura” is printed on the top of each unit. The model number and date code are also printed on a silver label at the bottom of the air fryer.

The air fryers are about 12 inches high, 11 inches deep, and 12 inches wide.

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) (Photo: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

If you have one of the recalled products, you should immediately stop using it. Consumers can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of choice from products on the Secura website.

To receive a gift card or replacement, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off. Consumers must also include information on the product’s date code located at the bottom of the air fryer.

So far, Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Consumers can contact Secura toll-free at (888) 792-2360 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Mondays-Fridays or by visiting https://www.thesecura.com/recall.