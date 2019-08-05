Recall: Metal legs of some Super Jumper trampolines can fail

(KFDX/KJTL) — Super Jumper is recalling thousands of its trampolines citing problems with the metal legs which can give out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall with authorities saying customers should stop using the products and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit, which will include reinforcement clamps that can be used around the product’s welded joints.

There have been 97 reports of the welds breaking and four consumers reported minor injuries.

The affected models include: Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps.

The Super Jumper logo is printed in the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

The trampoline was sold online through Wayfair, Amazon, Overstock and Hayneedle websites from November 2011 to June 2019. It is between $200 to $400.

The full recall can be read here.