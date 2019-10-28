Recall: Xanax medication

Breaking News
Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling one lot of alprazolam due to the “potential presence of a foreign substance.”

(NBC)— You may want to check your medicine cabinet because there is a recall involving a popular anti-anxiety medication.

The medication is sold under the brand name Xanax and includes bottles containing 500 0.5-milligram tablets.

They were distributed between July and august of this year, and have an expiration date of Sept. 2020.

Mylan said they have not received any adverse events related to the recalled batch.

