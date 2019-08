(KFDX/KJTL) — A new study shows more people are getting killed by drivers running red lights.

According to the American Automobile Association, the number of deaths hit 939 in 2017. That caps five straight years of increases.

More than half of the people who were killed were not in the car that actually ran the red light.

The reason why more people are running red lights isn’t known, but one in three Americans admitted to doing so in the 30 days before the survey was conducted.