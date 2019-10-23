Remains recovered at landfill identified as Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

4 p.m.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hosts vigil at Linn Park

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Randall Woodfin, BPD Chief Patrick Smith and members of the city’s religious community gathered in front of Birmingham City Hall to hold a vigil for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Woodfin began the vigil by saying he knew how, like McKinney’s family, many across Birmingham, Alabama and the country were hurt and saddened by McKinney’s death.

“We understand that there are no words,” Woodfin said. “There is nothing we can say that will fill the void of her absence. I do ask of this one thing: as members and residents of a city and neighbors statewide and nationwide, we not only stand by this family, we pray with this family in these troubled times.”

Woodfin also encouraged members of the community to do their part to stand together and to protect one another, recognizing that all life is precious.

“In this moment, in this time, we pray for strength, we pray for comfort, we pray for answers, we pray for an end to this senseless violence that would rob and take away a family member and cause so much pain to everyone,” he said.

2:39 p.m.

Remains found at landfill identified as Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of a 3-year-old girl found in a Center Point dumpster as that of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

In a press release sent out by Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates Wednesday, the remains were recovered at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday during a search at the Santek Waste Services Landfill in Gardendale. Over the last few days, the Birmingham Police Department had been using the landfill to go through trash collected in the area.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith made the announcement that the remains had been found during a press conference after 8 p.m. Tuesday, where he said he believed the remains were those of McKinney. The girl had been missing since Oct. 12 when she was taken during a party at the Tom Brown Village housing community.

The cause of death for McKinney is still pending.

“This death is being investigated as a homicide therefore, all further inquiries regarding the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping investigation and/or death investigation should be made to Birmingham PD,” the release stated.

12 p.m.

Local church opens doors of its sanctuary for prayers

St. James AME Church in Avondale will open at noon for the community to offer prayers for the McKinney Family.

The church is located adjacent to Tom Brown Village at 4200 5th Ct. North in Birmingham.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and offer prayers, comfort and condolences for Cupcake.

9:30 a.m.

Birmingham mayor calls for vigil in memory of “Cupcake”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a vigil in memory of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The vigil will take place at Linn Park on the Short 20th Street side facing City Hall.

The vigil will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

The city hall will be lit in purple, Kamille’s favorite color, in memory of her.

The Tom Brown Village Community also announced a vigil in honor of Cupcake. The event will take place at 8 p.m.

Tuesday night, Birmingham Police announced the remains of a 3-year-old girl were found inside a dumpster near the Center Point condominium, where suspects Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown were arrested days after Kamille’s disappearance.

