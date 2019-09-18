Rep. Mac Thornberry discusses national gun rights debate

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A report released Wednesday by the joint House and Senate economic committee said gun violence doesn’t just cost lives—an average of 100 a day.

Gun violence costs the US $229 billion a year, according to the report.

Democratic lawmakers hope to use the numbers to help convince Republican to pass new laws strengthening background checks.

13th Congressman Mac Thornberry said those in his district have told him that they are very concerned about their Second Amendment rights being tampered with.

“They also expect common sense, so if there are some greater enforcement of existing law, if we could do more to identify mentally ill people with a history of violence earlier than they expect us to look at those issues,” Thornberry said.

The Attorney General met with senators on Capitol Hill about possible upcoming gun control legislation.

Ultimately, any new legislation would have to win the approval of senate Republicans who have been reluctant to act on the issue.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he’ll wait for proposals from the White House before acting on gun control.