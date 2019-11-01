Report: RFK granddaughter died of drug overdose

National News
Posted: / Updated:

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have determined that Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, died of a drug overdose.

WCVB-TV reported Friday that a toxicology test found methadone, fluoxetine, norfluoxetine, diazepam, nordiazepam and alcohol in her system.

Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, and diazepam is used to treat anxiety and alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Hill was found unresponsive at a home at the Kennedy compound on Cape Cod on Aug. 1. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Hill was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College this fall.

She was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

View this post on Instagram

We’ve lost our daughter and our children, their sister. Saoirse was fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice. A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends. But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter – and our own. The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal. 1) Saoirse at our Cape House. 2) Leaping from jetty with cousin Michaela. 3) Cheryl moves Saoirse into Boston College dorm. 4) On stage with Kenny Chesney at Foxborough with Courtney, Noah, and Kenny in mid leap. 5) with her cousins on Glide. 6) relaxing with cousin Noah on boom. 7) New Years Day On summit of Ajax with cousins. 8) A luminous, beautiful soul. 9) with Cheryl at Cape. 10) Swinging on halyard into Nantucket Sound.

A post shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (@robertfkennedyjr) on

Hill had written frankly and publicly about her struggles with mental health and a suicide attempt while in high school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Streaming wars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streaming wars"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-1-19"

Carlile trial preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carlile trial preview"

Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicago girl shot while trick-or-treating"

TX man who represented himself in court, sentenced to life for murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX man who represented himself in court, sentenced to life for murder"

What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS"

Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Orchid company could plant roots in Montague Co."

Veteran's Day Parade preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran's Day Parade preview"

Christmas Magic VIP shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic VIP shopping"

Tray'vean's Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tray'vean's Train"

Bowie city council candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie city council candidates"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."