At least 2 critically injured in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR (NBC News) — Security forces at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon, an official with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said.

The reported shooting at the shipyard, which is on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam occurred at around 2:34 p.m., Jackey Smith with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said in a brief phone interview.

Smith said more information would be released when available. She could not confirm if there were any casualties.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Because of the “ongoing security incident” access and gates to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were closed, Smith said.

NBC affiliate KHNL reported that the base was on lockdown and that the public address system was urging people to take cover.