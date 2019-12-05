At least 2 critically injured in active shooter situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR (NBC News) — Security forces at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon, an official with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said.
The reported shooting at the shipyard, which is on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam occurred at around 2:34 p.m., Jackey Smith with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said in a brief phone interview.
Smith said more information would be released when available. She could not confirm if there were any casualties.
Because of the “ongoing security incident” access and gates to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were closed, Smith said.
NBC affiliate KHNL reported that the base was on lockdown and that the public address system was urging people to take cover.