1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Republicans and Democrats at odds trying to protect small businesses

National News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Leaders in Washington D.C. are racing to get more money to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Around $350 billion was originally slated for small business loans but it’s quickly running out. The Trump administration wants another infusion of cash but the Democrats aren’t on board just yet.

The treasury department says since Friday, the federal government has approved more than 100,000 emergency small businesses loans.

“I spoke to a bank president in Ohio who does a lot of SBA loans,” Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said. “He’s telling me their numbers are unbelievably high.”

Brown says the program allows businesses to keep their employees paid during the coronavirus shutdowns. Now, the White House says it needs $250 billion more to keep the program funded.

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young says Congress should quickly approve the request.

“[This] makes sure all businesses that need access to the program have access to it,” Young said.

But democratic leaders want to add more to the bill including an increase in food stamp benefits and more money for hospitals. If democrats and republicans can agree, the legislation could pass this week by voice votes allowing most lawmakers to continue to stay at home.

“My hope and expectation is that everyone will not have to be called back,” Young said. “I think that would really be unfortunate.”

Whatever a compromise looks like, both sides agree small businesses need help.

“We’ve got to step up and make sure our businesses exist in two or three months when this is in the rearview mirror,” Senator Brown said.

His colleague from Indiana agrees.

“We can assure that assistance gets into the hands of all those small businesses who need it,” Senator Young said.

The president is expected to sign the measure if congress approves it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News