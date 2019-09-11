Robotic exoskeleton helps paralyzed vet walk again

OKLAHOMA (NBC) — A morning visit to the zoo may not seem like a big deal to some, but for Jennifer Holmes, it is.

“This is huge, enormous,” Holmes said during a recent stroll through the Oklahoma City Zoo.

It was the first time in more than ten years she has been able to walk on her own in public.

Holmes is a Marine veteran and was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident.

For the last decade, she has been confined to a wheelchair, but about a year ago she was told about a special technology that could possibly let her walk on her own.

“I immediately wanted to try it. Anything thing to get out of that chair is something anyone would want to do,” she says.

Working with a therapist at the Oklahoma VA Hospital, Holmes was fitted with special leg braces.

“It’s a robotic exoskeleton and what it does is it uses this external frame that attaches around her torso area and it helps to be able to stand and walk,” explains physical therapist Whitney Anderson.

