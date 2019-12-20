Santa visits St. Luke’s Hospital NICU

MISSOURI (KFDX/KJTL) — The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri participated in an adorable tradition this week.

The tiny babies were dressed festively and got their pictures taken with Santa. But that’s easy when santa himself is on the staff!



Security Sergeant Anthony Cook said, “I’ve had a great career here. It’s been 33 years at st. Luke’s.”

Anthony cook is a security sergeant for the hospital. For the last six years, he’s treated in his uniform for a bright red suit.



Cook said, “these babies can’t go home with their parents. And so we’re gonna give something back to them.”



Bringing hope and a little fun to babies in the NICU.



Anthony has a special connection to these families. His oldest daughter spent 10 days in the NICU 31 years ago. “She was there for 10 days. And I know how it is. It’s a scary time.”

But today is about hope. The tiniest babies gift wrapped and topped with a bow. An unforgettable photo session with Santa himself.

Cook said, “they’ll have that keepsake forever. You know that picture when these kids were older, they’re going to look back and go, you know, I didn’t get to go home, that I got to see Santa at least on Christmas.”

The march of dimes helps the folks at Saint Luke’s coordinate the babies’ outfits.

They’re all handmade by volunteers.