Saying “I Do” in the ICU

National News
Posted: / Updated:

PENNSYLVANIA (NBC News) — In just over a month, a Pennsylvania man went from healthy to hospitalized – and needing a heart transplant.

Matt Shilling was perfectly fine less than two months ago. Then in September, he was having trouble breathing, so he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a serious heart condition.

Shilling was given an artificial heart to keep his blood pumping, and after a series of tests, doctors said he may need a heart transplant.

However, he first wanted to make the most of life by getting married to his girlfriend, Amy, on Friday at UPMC Presbyterian.

