CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One child is dead and nearly two dozen were injured after a school bus crashed in Clark County, Ohio, on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, police were notified of an accident on State Route 41 west of Ballentine Pike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported.

Sgt. Tyler Ross, with the OSHP Public Affairs Unit, said the school bus was traveling west on SR-41 when an eastbound-traveling 2010 Honda Odyssey crossed into the path of the school bus.

Sgt. Ross reported that the school bus attempted to evade the Honda Odyssey, but made contact and then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

One child was reportedly ejected from the bus and has succumbed to their injuries.

A total of 52 children were on the bus at the time of the crash. At least 23 of them were taken to area hospitals: 13 by ambulance and 10 by personal means. One child is said to have sustained serious injuries, while the other 22 are non-life-threatening.

The 68-year-old driver of the bus reportedly suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The 35-year-old driver of the van along with his 37-year-old passenger were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northwestern Local Schools posted on social media that parents of students involved in the crash would be notified soon. They also reported that the crash happened on an elementary route.

A parent reunification center has been set up at the German Township Firehouse.

“You can pick your child up once you’ve been contacted. More details to come,” Northwestern Local Schools wrote in its post.