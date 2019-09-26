Schwob Wind Ensemble: Poetry and Art, Wine and Revelry

by: Tom Ingram

“This concert has everything,” says Jamie Nix. “A thrilling brass fanfare, a work that has the most beautiful and unique sounds that to me conjures the image of mountains rising into space.”

Jamie Nix, the Hal J. Gibson Distinguished Chair in Conducting at the Schwob School of Music, is jazzed about the Thursday night Wind Ensemble performance.

“A wonderful work that has simple and tender melodies. A visceral, energetic work written just two years ago that blends eastern and western musical ideas that was nominated for a Grammy.”

“Poetry and Art, Wine and Revely” opens at 7:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. All of the evening’s pieces are depictions of poems, works of art or the act of celebration.

“A charming Irish reel. Then a masterwork for the wind ensemble with dance figures, lush harmony and melodies, with an explosive race-to-the-end finish.”

“Poetry and Art, Wine and Revely” is, like so many Schwob events, a free concert, a remarkable fact considering just how special these performances are.

“There are only a handful of programs in all the southeast that have a combination of talented collegiate music majors with the musical sophistication to perform this difficult yet highly enjoyable repertoire, with the top-tier teaching of our applied professors, and with a world-class venue,” Nix says.

The evening will include works by Richard Strauss, Joseph Scwantner, Zhou Tian and Florent Schmitt.

“There is an excitement in a performance one does not experience in a rehearsal,” Nix says. “The audience plays a big role in the atmosphere. The loop from composer to performer to listener is complete–and the energy being created in this loop is heightened and palpable.”

RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is located at 900 Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

