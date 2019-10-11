Search for missing University Of Portland student continues

PORTLAND (NBC News) — Hundreds of people packed a chapel on the University of Portland campus Thursday night to pray for student Owen Klinger’s safe return.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Mary Klinger, Owen’s mom. “Really overwhelming and wonderful.”

The freshman vanished Sunday night.

Owen walked out of his dorm around 7:30 p.m. Fifteen minutes later he was at the campus ATM pulling out some cash. A few minutes after that, family says, Owen was captured on camera walking past a Trimet bus.

“We think he was last seen walking on Portsmouth towards Lombard,” said Dustin Klinger, Owen’s dad. “We’ve had a lot of people canvassing that area.”

There has been no sign of Owen. His parents keep thinking back to their last conversation with their son. It was Saturday night via text message. Everything seemed fine.

