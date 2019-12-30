Search underway in Duson LA for man who escaped police custody

LOUISIANA (NEXSTAR/KLFY) — A search is currently underway for a man who escaped police custody in Duson, Sunday night, while reportedly in handcuffs.

31-year-old Cord Anderson had been placed under arrest on multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police Chief Kip Judice said Anderson was placed in the back of a police unit while detectives were continuing with their search of the premises.

Anderson defeated the locks and got away, Judice said.

He was last seen in the area of Love’s Truck Stop in Duson wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt.

Judice is asking all residents in the immediate area to remain indoors while the search is on-going.

He said officers are on the ground with their K-9 officers, in vehicles and that drones are flying over the area.