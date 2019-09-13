Second lawsuit attempting to halt renovation at site of El Paso Walmart mass shooting

National News

by: Aaron Bracamontes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A law firm representing victims and family members affected by the shooting has filed a temporary restraining order to preserve the crime scene at the El Paso Walmart where a mass shooting took place.

The Fears Nachawati Law Firm filed the restraining order to “suspend any demolition work already begun by the retailer to gut the store as part of a renovation and reopening. An independent investigation is needed to review exactly what happened inside the store and analyze how security measures can be improved to prevent future incidents.”

Police said Patrick Crusius, 22, allegedly shot and killed 22 people on Aug. 3 at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall. Twenty-five more were shot and injured in the shooting.

“Families deserve to understand what happened, and Walmart needs to make this property available to unbiased security experts so we can learn from this terrible tragedy,” said attorney Bryan Fears of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati law firm. “A comprehensive independent investigation can provide important details for Walmart and other retailers about how and where to deploy security measures in the most effective ways.”

This is the second law firm to ask the crime scene to be preserved. A lawyer representing Jessica and Guillermo “Memo” Garcia also filed a lawsuit against Walmart and restraining order on destroying the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"

MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU officials host small business owner workshop for veterans"

Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threat at Lawton middle school leads to arrest"

Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks with Museum of North Texas celebrate newest addition"

Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whispers of Hope officials thankful for Texoma Gives donations"

Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice officials hope to raise funds for Building Bridges grief program"

WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Area Community Foundation officials gave out cash prizes Thursday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News