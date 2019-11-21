Secret Service stops suspicious vehicle trying to get into White House complex

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The U.S. Secret Service on Thursday morning detained a person who was trying to get access to the White House in an unauthorized vehicle, authorities said.

The Secret Service tweeted just after 6 a.m. that it was responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House and that roads in the area, including a portion of Pennsylvania Ave., were closed. The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, and a bomb disposal team also responded.

The unauthorized vehicle tried to get into the White House complex by following an authorized vehicle that was “lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint,” the Secret Service said. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped and taken into custody.

A photo from the scene near the White House and Lafayette Square shows a black SUV surrounded by luggage and what appears to be piles of colorful material.