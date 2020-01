(NBC News) — Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is dropping out of the presidential race, his campaign confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

Castro was the only Latino candidate running in the Democratic primary, but the former top Obama administration official never saw his poll numbers take off in the crowded field and was edged off the debate stage in recent months after failing to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds to qualify.