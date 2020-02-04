1  of  42
Senators deliver final positions on impeachment of Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union message tonight, in the middle of an impeachment trial. He’s only the second president in history to do so.

Meanwhile, lawmakers who’ve been silent for two weeks continue speeches today for and against convicting president trump.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, said on the Senate floor Monday she’d vote to acquit President Donald Trump even though his actions were “shameful and wrong.”

Without 67 votes to remove the president, some lawmakers do believe there’s enough support for censure.

“His behavior cannot go unchecked by the Senate, and censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms,” said West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Both sides have delivered their closing arguments. A final vote is set for Wednesday.

