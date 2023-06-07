(WJW) – Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” has shared an update on her health.

On Tuesday, the actress announced that a CT scan performed on Jan. 5 showed she had brain metastases, a condition caused by cancer cells spreading from their original site to the brain.

The 52-year-old posted a video on Instagram receiving radiation therapy to treat the condition.

In 2020, Doherty revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” she wrote on Instagram. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty added that the video showed her getting fitted for a mask that is to be worn during radiation treatment. She was also seen tearing up during the procedure.

The actress has been open about her cancer journey, updating her fans and followers on her treatments and progress.

She has also used her platform to encourage people to get regular checkups and mammograms, emphasizing the importance of early detection.